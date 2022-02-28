SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Hits New 52-Week High at $115.42

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.42 and last traded at $115.06, with a volume of 600290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.07.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

