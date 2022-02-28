Spectrecoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00198020 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00024289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00021808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.00349285 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

