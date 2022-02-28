Spectrum (SPT) Trading Up 15.3% Over Last Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $14,991.37 and approximately $3,990.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.43 or 0.00260894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001398 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

