Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Feb 28th, 2022

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $15,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 120,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

SPR stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

