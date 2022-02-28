Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAVE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

