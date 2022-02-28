Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 64,178 shares.The stock last traded at $28.96 and had previously closed at $28.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $494.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

