Splinterlands Market Cap Tops $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.68 or 0.06918714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,531.28 or 0.99576913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00045513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars.

