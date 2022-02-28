Sprott (TSE:SII) PT Lowered to C$61.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday.

Shares of Sprott stock traded up C$2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching C$51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,450. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.10. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of C$41.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 35.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

