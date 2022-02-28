SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 6,859 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $852,985.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of SPSC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.85. 229,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,062. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 106.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.22 and a 200 day moving average of $139.71.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SPSC shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.
About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.