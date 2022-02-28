SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) Stock Price Down 4.6%

SQL Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58. 640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 162,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

SQL Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYX)

SQL Technologies Corp. engages in the development of connect devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. Its products include lighting, fans, and safety quick light devices. The company was founded by Rani Roland Kohen on October 23, 2006 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Further Reading

