Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at DA Davidson

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.94% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.22.
SQ stock opened at $119.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 110.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.89. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23.
In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Square by 14.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Square by 8.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Square by 533.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,648,000 after purchasing an additional 385,685 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth about $6,241,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Square (SQ)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.