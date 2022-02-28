Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at DA Davidson

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.22.

SQ stock opened at $119.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 110.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.89. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Square by 14.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Square by 8.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Square by 533.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,648,000 after purchasing an additional 385,685 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth about $6,241,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

