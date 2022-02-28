Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 6,027 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 534.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $228.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.88.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.