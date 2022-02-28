Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 12,527 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,449,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after acquiring an additional 289,608 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 61.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 459,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,442 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 39.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,225,000 after acquiring an additional 143,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $101.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.26. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

