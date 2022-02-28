Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

Shares of PRI opened at $130.75 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average is $153.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

