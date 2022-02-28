Squarespace (SQSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect Squarespace to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $28.65 on Monday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Squarespace by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

