St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,700 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($23.11) to GBX 1,765 ($24.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($23.12) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,741.25.

St. James’s Place stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.28. 859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

