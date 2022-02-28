StableXSwap Price Tops $0.65 on Top Exchanges (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $8.87 million and $3,158.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,105.42 or 0.99587839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00071583 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00021936 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002090 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.90 or 0.00273529 BTC.

About StableXSwap

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

