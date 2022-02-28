StaFi (FIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.07 Million

StaFi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, StaFi has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. StaFi has a total market cap of $37.92 million and $6.07 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StaFi

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

