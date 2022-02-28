Stantec Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $50.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54. Stantec has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Stantec by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,970,000 after acquiring an additional 375,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,507,000 after buying an additional 289,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

