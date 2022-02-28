Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.42.

STN opened at C$63.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 35.55. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$48.83 and a 1-year high of C$73.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52.

In other news, Director Theresa Jang acquired 500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,708.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$989,039.17. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.17, for a total transaction of C$355,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,445,178.02. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,328.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

