Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,666,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 834,995 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Starbucks worth $514,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $2,625,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 19,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $2,414,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.59. The stock had a trading volume of 206,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,172,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

