Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Sorensen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of MITO opened at $0.55 on Monday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

