Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

