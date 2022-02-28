Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) to Repurchase $1.25 billion in Shares

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,827,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

