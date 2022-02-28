Step Finance Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $634,523.56 and $10.29 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.35 or 0.06738733 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,098.53 or 0.99826387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00046465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002835 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

