Stephen Donaghy Buys 10,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UVE stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 544,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a market cap of $360.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after buying an additional 530,611 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 691,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 325,404 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,431,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 190,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 81,495 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UVE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

