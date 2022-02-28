Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Trading Down 2.3%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.27. 21,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 37,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.32. The company has a market cap of C$87.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.61.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

