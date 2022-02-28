Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Trading Down 2.3%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.27. 21,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 37,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.32. The company has a market cap of C$87.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.61.
Steppe Gold Company Profile (TSE:STGO)
Featured Stories
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.