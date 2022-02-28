Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.69-2.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.825-1.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Sterling Construction also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.690-$2.880 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

STRL stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $32.14.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sterling Construction by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sterling Construction by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sterling Construction by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sterling Construction by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

