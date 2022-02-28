Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.690-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.53. 334,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 205,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 61,411 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

