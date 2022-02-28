stETH (Lido) Price Hits $3,479.19 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.18 or 0.06797110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,112.45 or 1.00081585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00051027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

