stETH (STETH) Reaches One Day Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00043438 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.23 or 0.06765880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.92 or 0.99893441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002930 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.