Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of DZSI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.49. 5,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,734. DZS has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.29.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DZS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 87,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

