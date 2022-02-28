Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.
Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
