Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

