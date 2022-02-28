Stipend Price Reaches $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $176,727.21 and approximately $20.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,145.73 or 1.00041890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00073275 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00233495 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00145206 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.66 or 0.00279775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003597 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00028961 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,050,219 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

