Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 28th (AA, ADSK, BBY, BWA, CRM, EOG, ESTC, EXPD, GBT, GLPG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 28th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Alcoa Co alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price reduced by Stifel Europe from $310.00 to $285.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $147.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $240.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $114.00 to $127.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $133.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $94.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $45.00.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $124.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $184.00 to $181.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $83.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $75.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $13.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $260.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $43.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $312.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$165.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.