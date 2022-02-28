Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 28th (AAL, ABF, AV, BHP, BNZL, BP, BVC, BYG, FRES, FXPO)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 28th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 3,150 ($42.84) target price on the stock.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 468 ($6.36) price target on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($34.00) price target on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($23.80) target price on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BP (LON:BP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 375 ($5.10) price target on the stock.

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 1,720 ($23.39) price target on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 860 ($11.70) target price on the stock.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.12) price target on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,675 ($22.78) price target on the stock.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 31 ($0.42) target price on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 220 ($2.99) price target on the stock.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 2,070 ($28.15) price target on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 6,604 ($89.81) price target on the stock.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 406 ($5.52) target price on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 64 ($0.87) target price on the stock.

Mears Group (LON:MER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.13) target price on the stock.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 320 ($4.35) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 260 ($3.54).

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 32 ($0.44) target price on the stock.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 500 ($6.80) price target on the stock.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.