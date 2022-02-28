Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 28th (AAL, ABF, AV, BHP, BNZL, BP, BVC, BYG, FRES, FXPO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 28th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 3,150 ($42.84) target price on the stock.

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Aviva (LON:AV)

had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 468 ($6.36) price target on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($34.00) price target on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($23.80) target price on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BP (LON:BP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 375 ($5.10) price target on the stock.

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 1,720 ($23.39) price target on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 860 ($11.70) target price on the stock.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.12) price target on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,675 ($22.78) price target on the stock.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 31 ($0.42) target price on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 220 ($2.99) price target on the stock.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 2,070 ($28.15) price target on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 6,604 ($89.81) price target on the stock.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 406 ($5.52) target price on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 64 ($0.87) target price on the stock.

Mears Group (LON:MER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.13) target price on the stock.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 320 ($4.35) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 260 ($3.54).

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 32 ($0.44) target price on the stock.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 500 ($6.80) price target on the stock.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.