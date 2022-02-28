Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.44 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,085. The stock has a market cap of $448.71 million, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.22. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter.

Stoneridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.