Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.
Stoneridge stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 254,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,085. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $448.71 million, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 52.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.
Stoneridge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
