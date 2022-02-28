Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Stoneridge stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 254,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,085. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $448.71 million, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 52.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

