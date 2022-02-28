Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.15)-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.44 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$0.100 EPS.

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.51. 254,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,085. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $448.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,003 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 52.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

