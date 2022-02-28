StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

SVAUF stock remained flat at $$5.34 during midday trading on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

