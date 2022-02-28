Streamr Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Streamr has a total market cap of $55.41 million and approximately $11.27 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00109350 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

