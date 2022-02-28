Strong (STRONG) Market Capitalization Tops $37.14 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $268.62 or 0.00622184 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $37.14 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

