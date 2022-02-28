StrongHands Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $201,166.08 and approximately $8.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,601,342,799 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

