Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Shares Down 51.9%

Shares of Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Rating) were down 51.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 820 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Summer Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

