Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SUI opened at $184.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.28 and its 200 day moving average is $195.69. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

