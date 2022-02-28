Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.55.

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE SLF opened at $53.02 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.5191 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

