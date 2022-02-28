Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.78

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$38.78 and last traded at C$38.66, with a volume of 6056286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.78.

The firm has a market cap of C$56.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total transaction of C$1,839,450.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

