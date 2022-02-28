Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 10.4%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 83,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,127,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.24.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.