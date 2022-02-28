SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunOpta in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of SOY stock opened at C$6.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$741.71 million and a PE ratio of 8.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.19. SunOpta has a 1-year low of C$5.44 and a 1-year high of C$20.26.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.