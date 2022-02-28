SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Market Cap Hits $2.52 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $2.52 million and $15,070.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.38 or 0.06800470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,173.47 or 0.99950524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00051197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002948 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,237,010 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

